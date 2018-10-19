Mark is going to great heights to raise funds

The intrepid director of The Alnwick Garden is gearing up for a daring expedition to help raise funds for a new educational facility at the attraction.

Daring Mark Brassell is preparing to tackle a self-funded 18-day Himalayan trek in November, which will see him take on three mountain passes and the famous Everest Base Camp.

He will be joined by seasoned mountaineer Harry Sharp and a multinational group for the challenge.

Mark said: “Our vision is to transform our Education and Enterprise programme by building a new education facility. Our young people’s programme currently runs out of a 20-year-old cabin and it is not fit for purpose.

“I know from my experience that there are young people out there who can achieve great things, they just need to be given the opportunity. That’s why the new education centre is important. It will allow us to do much more and provide a space where young people can be inspired to reach their potential.”

The mountain team has been sponsored by Alnwick-based CDA Ltd, which is supplying coats, socks and rucksacks.

A number of other smaller fund-raising events are happening to help boost funds. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-brassellandharry-sharp