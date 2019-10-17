Man suffers shoulder and back injuries in one-vehicle crash on the A697
A 60-year-old man has suffered shoulder and back injuries following a crash on the A697.
Emergency services were called at around 6.20pm on Thursday, October 17 to reports of a crash on the A697.
The incident took place on the A697 near Longframlington and the turn off to Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club.
One vehicle had crashed on the road.
One man suffered shoulder and back injuries as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We have taken a 60-year-old male patient to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington as he has suffered shoulder and back injuries in the collision.”
A section of the road was cordoned off by police and closed in both directions at the time.
Northumbria Police confirmed to the Gazette that the road had re-opened just before 8pm after being made clear and safe for the public.