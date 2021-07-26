Seahouses Lifeboat Station and the Holy Island Seahouses and Berwick Coastguard Rescue Teams were alerted at 3.54pm yesterday, Sunday, July 25, after the man was reported to be near South Lowe, just north of the Causeway on Beal Point.

The charity’s Inshore Lifeboat made best speed to the area, with a brief search leading them to spot a man walking up the beach on the mainland and in no danger.

The incident happened on the Causeway to Holy Island, after concerns were raised a man was going to be cut off by the tide. Image copyright Google.

The HM Coastguard service was satisfied this was the person who led to the calls and stood the lifeboat down, allowing it to return to station.

Seahouses Lifeboat Operations Manager Ian Clayton said: “This was eventually a false alarm with good intent, and the caller acted correctly by initially calling the Coastguard.

"Our crew were also in contact with Holy Island Coastguard for their local knowledge in this incident.

"Once again we ask people visiting the area to be aware of fast rising tides and currents.”

Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team’s spokesperson added: “The casualty was found to have made it safely back to shore and the first informant was praised for acting in the correct manner by calling 999 and requesting the coastguard for assistance.

"If you see someone in trouble on the coast or at sea, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The team has also offered congratulations and a warm welcome to new recruits Craig Graham and Steven Kenyon following the completion of their new entry training, making them fully fledged members of the team.

