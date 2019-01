The body of a man was found on Spittal beach in Berwick this morning.

A Northumbria Police Spokesperson said: “At around 8.15am today (January 30), we received a report of a body found on the beach at Spittal Point, Berwick.

"Officers attended the scene and discovered the body of a man on the beach.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident and to locate the next of kin.”