Man’s bid to reunite medals with family

The search is on to reunite medals with the family of the man who won them during the Second World War.

Malcolm Walker, who lives in Cumbria, has two medals which were posted in a small box to a Mr JW Kidd, of 36 Augur Terrace, Alnwick.

They were the 1939-1945 Star and the France and Germany Star.

Mr Walker’s late brother-in-law Eric Bond married a girl from Alnwick called Margery Kidd. When he died, Mr Bond’s possessions went to Mrs Walker, including the medals.

Now, sadly, Mrs Walker has also passed away and her husband is keen to see if JW Kidd has relatives in the Alnwick area who would like the medals.

The France and Germany Star was awarded specifically for service in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands or Germany and adjacent sea areas between June 6, 1944, and May 8, 1945. The 1939-1945 Star was awarded for service during the Second World War.

Relatives of Mr Kidd can contact the Gazette on 01665 602234 or email northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk

