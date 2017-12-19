Man rescued off north Northumberland coast

A man was rescued after a fishing boat capsized off the north Northumberland coast this afternoon.

At 1222 today, Howick Coastguard Rescue Team, along with Craster and Amble lifeboat crews were tasked to attend a report of an upturned fishing vessel with a person in the water between Boulmer and Seaton Point.

Picture by John Turner

Craster Inshore Lifeboat was first on scene, closely followed by the Howick Coastguard Rescue Team.

The lifeboat rescued the casualty from the hull of the upturned vessel and brought him to shore where he was treated by Coastguard Rescue Team members before the arrival of an ambulance.

Amble All-Weather Lifeboat and Inshore Lifeboat towed the vessel to shore, assisted by Craster Lifeboat.

The casualty had been in the water for approximately 20 minutes and was fortunate to have been spotted by somebody on the beach who raised the alarm.