Man rescued from the sea after fall at Low Hauxley
A holidaymaker has revealed his key role in the dramatic rescue of a man who fell into the sea off the Northumberland coast.
David Hudson, from Lincolnshire, was walking near Cliff House, Low Hauxley, when he became aware that a person was in difficulty in the water on Sunday around 11am.
“I wasn’t sure what was happening at first but you could see he was getting bashed against the rocks in the swell so I clambered across the rocks and jumped in,” he revealed. “It was only about waist high but there was quite a swell and he seemed only semi-conscious.
“Another guy jumped in to help and we were able to get him on to the rocks but it was difficult to get him to safety.”
Amble inshore lifeboat attended but could not get close enough due to the swell so two crew members were put ashore at the harbour to join Coastguard volunteers from Howick, Amble and Newbiggin.
They conducted a tethered swim with one of their trained officers who swam to the casualty and then both were retrieved back to shore by the tethered line to the officer.
The man was treated on shore before being handed over into the care of the North East Ambulance Service.
On Monday, Amble inshore lifeboat was in action again when it towed a yacht with engine problems into the safety of the marina. The yacht had initially been towed into the harbour by a local fishing boat, Fidelity, but its draught meant it was unable to reach the marina.