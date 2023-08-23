Blyth Lifeguards noticed that the man was taking a long time to get back onto the jet ski after falling off it on the afternoon of Sunday, August 20.

After two lifeguards went to the water’s edge to investigate, they were able to hear him calling for help and could see him hanging onto the jet ski in order to stay afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the lifeguards swam out to the man, who was wearing a life jacket, and gave him a rescue tube to hang on to while they waited for two more lifeguards to arrive.

The man rescued by Blyth Lifeguards. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

He was 300m away from the shore and drifting further out to sea with the wind.

Once they did, the man was helped to return safely to shore on the lifeguards’ board.

Meanwhile, a member of the lifeguard team and members of the public were able to collect the jet ski and return it to shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injured man’s family was looked after during the incident, and first aid was given to the man on the beach.

The rescue was completed within seven minutes.

Blyth Lifeguards train throughout the year to prepare for incidents such as this and are currently recruiting people over 16 years old to join the group.