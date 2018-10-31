Man pleads guilty to knife threat

A Belford man has admitted threatening another man with a knife.

James Carter, 33, of Bell Road, pleaded guilty to the offence at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He is charged with unlawfully and intentionally threatening Damian Hall with a blade/sharply pointed instrument in a public place on September 23, in such a way that there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm.

Rebecca Gibson, prosecuting, said: “It is alleged he has raised the knife above his head and brought it down so we are talking about using a blade, not just threatening with it.”

Magistrates decided their sentencing powers were insufficient and committed the case to Newcastle Crown Court on November 22.