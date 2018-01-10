Man jailed after hit-and-run in Northumberland

A motorist has been given a prison sentence of seven years and six months after deliberately mowing down a pedestrian on a street in an area of Blyth.

Jordan Caldow, 24, from Barnston, North Seaton, Ashington, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He received his sentence at the court yesterday.

Caldow was driving a VW Passat car at 6.45pm on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, on Brierley Road in Cowpen when he deliberately mounted the pavement and struck the male pedestrian.

He then drove back onto the road and fled the scene, leaving the injured man lying on the ground.

The 28-year-old suffered a serious leg injury. Emergency services were quickly on the scene and he was taken to hospital.

Police inquiries were carried out and Caldow was arrested the following day.

Acting Sergeant Ian Pattison said: “This could easily have resulted in a fatality. It was a targeted attack on a busy summer evening, with no thought or regard for the safety of the general public and what affect it may have had on those who witnessed the incident.

“Caldow set out to cause serious injury to the victim and didn’t stop at the scene to offer help or even to see if he was still alive.

“His violent actions show he deserves to be locked away to ensure public safety.

“We are satisfied by the sentence handed down by the court.”