RNLI and Coastguard teams called out after man injured on rocks in Amble
Emergency services were called out after a man was injured on rocks in Amble.
Coastguard rescue teams from Amble and Howick were notified on Thursday morning of a man injured after slipping on the rocks near Island View.
The RNLI along with a paramedic tended to the man before loading him onto a stretcher to be taken to the local RNLI station where he was then transported to hospital via ambulance for medical attention.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a call at around 11.30am reporting that a person was injured on the rocks at Amble. Coastguard rescue teams from Amble and Howick were sent along with an RNLI lifeboat from Amble.
"The person was taken ashore by the lifeboat and passed into the care of the North East Ambulance Service.”
“Rocks can be dangerous and slippery. If you are walking on rocks at the coast make sure you are wearing suitable footwear, such as stout walking boots.”