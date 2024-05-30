Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after an early hours car crash in Northumberland.

Shortly after 3.45am on Thursday, May 30, Northumbria Police received a report of a crash on Old Great North Road, close to Seaton Burn.

A blue Vauxhall Viva travelling west on Blagdon Lane towards Old Great North Road, for reasons yet to be established, came off the road and collided with a nearby brick wall.

Emergency services attended the scene where the driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Blagdon Lane and a section of Old Great North Road between Cramlington and Seaton Burn were closed for several hours, but the roads have since reopened.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s roads policing team have launched an investigation into the crash and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Ben Rutherford said: “This was a devastating incident where sadly a man has lost his life.

“We will continue to offer our support to his loved ones as they process what has happened.

“Our enquiries into the collision are very much ongoing and we would urge anyone who saw anything to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.”