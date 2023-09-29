Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses of the accident, which occurred just before 4.50am on Old Great North Road near the junction with Berwick Hill Road.

Despite the efforts of emergency services personnel who attended the incident, a man in his 30s who was the driver of the vehicle died shortly after the crash.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The crash happened on Old Great North Road near the junction with Berwick Hill Road. (Photo by Google)

The road was closed following the incident but has since reopened.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are firmly with the man’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“We will offer them any support they need as they come to terms with their grief.

“A full and thorough investigation is underway as we look to ascertain exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision which caused the man’s death.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, particularly those who may have dashcam footage of traffic on the road.