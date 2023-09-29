News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Man in his 30s dies after early hours crash near Cramlington

A man has died after a single vehicle crash near Cramlington in the early hours of this morning.
By Craig Buchan
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses of the accident, which occurred just before 4.50am on Old Great North Road near the junction with Berwick Hill Road.

Despite the efforts of emergency services personnel who attended the incident, a man in his 30s who was the driver of the vehicle died shortly after the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The crash happened on Old Great North Road near the junction with Berwick Hill Road. (Photo by Google)The crash happened on Old Great North Road near the junction with Berwick Hill Road. (Photo by Google)
The crash happened on Old Great North Road near the junction with Berwick Hill Road. (Photo by Google)
Most Popular

The road was closed following the incident but has since reopened.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are firmly with the man’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“We will offer them any support they need as they come to terms with their grief.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A full and thorough investigation is underway as we look to ascertain exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision which caused the man’s death.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, particularly those who may have dashcam footage of traffic on the road.

“If you have any information, please contact us immediately and assist with our investigation.”