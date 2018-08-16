Man fined for causing car crash

Who’s been before the courts at Berwick, Bedlington and Jedburgh.

A Seahouses man has been fined £250 after admitting causing an accident on the A1107 near Eyemouth on March 26.

Steven Ireland, 41, of Bamburgh View, pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told he drove his vehicle into the path of another car which resulted in the driver and his passenger being seriously injured.

Ireland was also injured and both cars damaged.

In addition to the fine, he had five penalty points placed on his licence.

○ An Alnwick woman has appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court charged with drugs offences.

Wendy Fairbairn, 57, of Sycamore Court, faces three charges of possession with intent to supply amphetamine.

No plea was entered and magistrates declined jurisdiction. It was sent to crown court on September 6.

○ A Shilbottle man has been banned from the roads for three years after being almost three times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Christopher Ronald Oliver, 26, from Lee Avenue, pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was caught driving a Ford Transit van through the village in June with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

He must complete a drink impaired drivers programme and pay £220, including a £50 fine.

○ John Paul Allan, 39, of Ford Villa, Main Street, Morpeth, has been given a year-long restraining order, following an incident in Hadston. He pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress. He must pay £320, to be deducted from his benefits.