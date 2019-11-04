Sadly a man has died in the A1 crash.

Northumbria Police were called in the early hours of Monday, November 4 at around 1.50am to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A1 near Belford.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Emergency services attended and found a car had collided with a van.

“Sadly, one man was confirmed deceased at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road was closed for more than six hours while the initial investigation took place.”

They added: “We sent one ambulance, one HART team, an officer and a doctor and transported one patient to the major trauma centre at the RVI with serious injuries.”

The A1 was closed in both directions between Belford and Charlton Myers and diversions were put in place on the major road during the rush-hour period.

The road was fully reopened to traffic at around 8.45am, but delays continued in the area.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue service sent crews from Alnwick, Belford, Seahouses and a Specialist Rescue Unit from West Hartford to the scene of the crash.

They left the incident at around 7.30am.