An 86-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in north Northumberland.

Just after 10am on Saturday, Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 at the junction with the B6349 at Belford involving a white Hyundai i20 and a black Nissan Qashqai.

Emergency services attended and the male driver of the Hyundai was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

The occupants of the Qashqai – a man, a woman and two children – were taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries and they have since been discharged.

A section of the road was closed in both directions to allow for investigations to take place and re-opened several hours later.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly lost his life in this tragic incident.

“We will offer them any support we can as they come to terms with their grief.”

Sgt Armstrong added: “A number of enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened in the lead up to the collision and the full circumstances.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding the incident who has not yet come forward to get in touch with us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and those who may have dash cam footage from their vehicles which could assist the investigation.”