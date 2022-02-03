Man dies following collision involving car and a truck in Northumberland

The crossroads of the B6309 and Lead Road, near Stocksfield.

At about 9.30pm on Wednesday, February 2, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision at the crossroads junction of the B6309 and Lead Road near Stocksfield.

Emergency services attended the scene and found that a blue Mazda 6 and a yellow flat back recovery truck had collided for reasons still to be established.

Sadly, the driver of the Mazda – a 20-year-old man – was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this devastating time.

Two other male occupants of the Mazda – aged 18 and 19 – have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is a devastating outcome and our thoughts go out to the man’s family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“Any death on our roads is a real tragedy, but it is especially sad given the man – aged just 20 – had his full life ahead of him. We will continue to offer his family any support they need, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this awful time.

“I’m appealing for anybody who was travelling in that area after 9pm yesterday, and who thinks they may have information to assist our enquiries, to come forward.

“Please also check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see a blue Mazda or a yellow recovery truck. Your information may be pivotal in helping us to give the man’s family the answers they deserve.”