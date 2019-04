Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal accident in Northumberland yesterday.

The collision, which involved a white Vauxhall Astra car-derived van, happened on the A68 near the entrance to Barrasford Quarry, near Hexham, at around 2.40pm.

Emergency services attended but the 47-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specially-trained officers are currently supporting the man’s family.