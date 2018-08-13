Man dies after collision between HGV and Mini

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision in Northumberland this morning.

At around 7.29am, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving an HGV and a Mini on the A68 at Rochester.

Emergency services attended the scene but it is understood that one man – the driver of the Mini – died as a result of the collision.

An identification process is now under way.

The road was shut for more than nine hours to allow an investigation to be carried out and a clear-up operation to take place, but it has now reopened.

Police are keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision to assist them with their ongoing inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 187 130818, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.