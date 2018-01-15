Man charged with murder of Alnwick woman; family releases statement

A man will appear in court today charged with the murder of travel agent Cassie Hayes, originally from Alnwick, after Saturday's fatal attack at her workplace in Merseyside.

The 28-year-old, a former Duchess's Community High School pupil, died after the incident at the TUI branch in Southport where she was assistant manager.

A murder investigation was launched and a post-mortem examination yesterday showed the cause of death was shock and haemorrhaging as a result of a wound to her throat.

Andrew Burke, 30, of Vincent Street, St Helens, will appear from custody at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court later today.

A statement from Cassie's family - her mother and sister are understood to live in Alnwick - released via Merseyside Police said: "Our whole lives have been shattered. This has torn our hearts from our bodies. Cassie was an amazing, kind human being who would do anything for anyone.

"She doted on all her family and our loss is beyond calculation. We ask that our family be left to grieve in private."

Cassie Hayes, right, with her partner Laura Williams.

Her partner Laura Williams added: "Cassie is my partner and words will not explain my sorrow and loss, she is the most amazing, gorgeous, selfless and strong person I know. She is my future wife and my forever."

Her former partner, Leah McDonald, with whom she had a four-year-old daughter called Ruby, said on Facebook: "This girl was and has been my absolute world from the first moment we met on the 4th July 2007 till this very day.

"We had are fall outs, our ups and downs but I can tell you now despite all that we absolutely loved each other and out of all the people in the world I could not of picked a better mammy for our child.

"She's just a gem, my best mate, Even when we split she was there for me ... this girl has been my rock and the most amazing mammy."

