Police have charged a man with murder after a body was found at a property in Northumberland.

Paul Johnson, 33, of Cleasewell Hill, Guide Post, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

He is currently remanded in police custody.

Officers were called to an address in Ford Park, Stakeford, on Saturday, where they found the body of a man, who has now been identified as 47-year-old Steven Coulson.