Man charged with attempted murder after reported stabbing in Alnwick

A man has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder following a reported stabbing in Alnwick.

Brett Fenwick, 35, of Lower Barresdale, Alnwick, appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates Court today charged with attempted murder, joint aggravated burglary, possession of a bladed article and causing GBH with intent.

Blaine Fenwick, 24, also of Lower Barresdale, also appeared before magistrates, charged with joint aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Both men were remanded in custody to Newcastle Crown Court on January 25.

The charges follow two reported stabbings with minutes of each other in the early hours of Thursday, December 27.

At 1.37am, police received a report of an alleged assault at an address on Sycamore Avenue in Alnwick.

Emergency services attended and a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing.

A further report was received at 1.38am of an alleged assault at an address on Howling Lane in Alnwick.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. She remains at hospital in a stable condition.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 100 27/12/18 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.