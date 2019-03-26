Man charged with attempted murder after reported incident in Amble

A man accused of attempted murder at a property in Amble last Friday has appeared in court.

Jamie Ralph Gray, 38, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with possession of a pointed article.

At 2.30pm on Friday, March 22, Northumbria Police received a report of an assault inside an address on Queen Street.

A spokesman for the force added: “Emergency services attended and found a man with head and leg injuries suspected to have been caused by a bladed article.

“He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.”

Gray was later arrested and then charged with the two offences. He appeared before magistrates at South East Northumberland Law Courts yesterday.

He was committed to Newcastle Crown Court to appear on April 23.