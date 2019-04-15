Man charged over alleged stabbing in Berwick

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in Berwick.

The incident happened in the Prior Park area of Tweedmouth on Saturday morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 10.12am on Saturday (April 13) police received a report of an assault in Braeside, Tweedmouth.

“Officers attended the scene and accompanied a 25-year-old male to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing.

“David Brian Pattinson, of Braeside, Tweedmouth was arrested shortly after and charged with wounding with intent to commit GBH and false imprisonment. He is due to appear at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court today (Monday.)

“A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit GBH. He has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries."