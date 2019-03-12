Man charged after crackdown on burglaries in Northumberland

Northumbria Police and partners have charged a man after a crackdown on burglaries in Northumberland.

Between Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8, four separate burglaries occurred throughout the Northumberland area. As a result Northumbria Police teamed up with Durham Constabulary to run a recovery operation and to target the suspects.

During the burglaries of a total of seven quad bikes were taken from two addresses in Bellshill and Alwinton along with a horsebox from Wooperton and gas canisters from Doddington.

An investigation was launched and officers from both forces conducted enquiries which led them to believe the crimes were linked.

Michael Broomfield, 32, of Bryan Street, Spennymoor, has now been arrested and charged with handling stolen goods. He is due to appear before South East Northumberland magistrates later today (March 12).

Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, talks about the success of the operation and the benefits of partnership working.

He said: “This operation has been a fantastic team effort by both ourselves and Durham police. It has led to the recovery of a number of valuable items including six quad bikes, the horsebox and both the gas tanks.

“This would not have been achieved without the support from the rural community who came forward with vital information to assist the investigating officers.

“This should send a strong message to potential offenders that we stand with other forces in the area to protect the public. It is through continued work with partners and the communities we serve that we can continue to tackle crime in our region.”