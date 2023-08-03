Emergency services were informed of a lorry trailer and some tyres on fire shortly after 6pm on Wednesday, August 2 near the Shell petrol station, just off the A189.

The incident resulted in a section of the road being closed, leading to traffic in the area, and visible thick black smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) sent three fire engines to the scene and were assisted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, which sent an additional fire engine.

The section of the A189 closed to allow emergency services to deal with the fire. (Photo by Google)

NFRS took to social media to warn residents in Burradon, Killingworth, Dudley, and Fordley to keep their windows and doors closed as a result of the smoke.

The fire was put out just after 9.30pm, with fire crews periodically returning to check on hotspots, and no injuries have been reported.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday), we were informed by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service of a lorry trailer on fire at Annitsford.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out a while later. No-one is believed to have been injured.