Man arrested after lorry fire in Annitsford that prompted smoke warning and traffic delays
Emergency services were informed of a lorry trailer and some tyres on fire shortly after 6pm on Wednesday, August 2 near the Shell petrol station, just off the A189.
The incident resulted in a section of the road being closed, leading to traffic in the area, and visible thick black smoke.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) sent three fire engines to the scene and were assisted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, which sent an additional fire engine.
NFRS took to social media to warn residents in Burradon, Killingworth, Dudley, and Fordley to keep their windows and doors closed as a result of the smoke.
The fire was put out just after 9.30pm, with fire crews periodically returning to check on hotspots, and no injuries have been reported.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday), we were informed by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service of a lorry trailer on fire at Annitsford.
“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out a while later. No-one is believed to have been injured.
“Officers have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson and he is currently in police custody.”