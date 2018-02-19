Man admits unlawful killing of Cassie Hayes

A 30-year-old man has accepted responsibility for unlawfully killing Cassie Hayes, from Alnwick, at her workplace in Merseyside.

The 28-year-old former Duchess’s Community High School pupil died in hospital from a wound to her throat inflicted on Saturday, January 13, at the TUI branch in Southport town centre, where she was assistant manager. A post-mortem examination showed Ms Hayes’ cause of death was shock and haemorrhaging as a result of the wound.

Andrew Burke, of Vincent Street, St Helens, who was charged with her murder and possessing an offensive weapon - a black-handled knife - in a public place, appeared by video link at Liverpool Crown Court this morning.

His barrister, David McLachlan QC, said there would be no issue of Burke accepting responsibility for the unlawful killing of Ms Hayes, but psychiatric reports are being prepared. These will evaluate whether he has a partial defence of diminished responsibility.

Judge David Aubrey QC adjourned the hearing until Monday, April 9, when Burke, who was remanded in custody, is expected to enter pleas.

