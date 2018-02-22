Man admits nicking knickers from Wooler homes

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing ladies’ underwear and other items from a number of homes in Wooler.

Craig Brydon, 37, of Atkinson Road, in Hawick, admitted three charges of burglary and theft when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

The court heard the first offence happened in the early hours of August 22, 2016, when the defendant entered a house at Fenton Grange.

The owner, who was 21 weeks’ pregnant at the time and sleeping in the spare bedroom so as not to disturb her partner, woke up to see the defendant at the end of her bed crawling on the floor.

She screamed and her partner woke up to give chase as the man ran out of the house and escaped.

The victim confirmed that a handbag had been taken from the bottom of her bed.

It later emerged that women’s underwear, clothing, shoes and other personal items had also been taken.

James Long, prosecuting, said: “You can only imagine how she must have felt when she saw his head at the bottom of her bed.”

The court heard the second offence happened in the early hours of September 19, 2016, at South Road, in Wooler.

The owner woke up after hearing a noise around 2am and found the defendant downstairs.

He shone a bright light in the owner’s face before running off.

Magistrates heard he was chased down the street by the owner with bare feet, but he escaped again.

However, a pair of high heels was found near the living room which didn’t belong to the owner’s wife.

The prosecution said the third offence, also at Fenton Grange, happened between 2015 and 2017, but the date of the theft could not be pinpointed.

On that occasion, the court heard a purse, jewellery, wigs and other ladies belongings were stolen.

Mr Long said he felt the magistrates’ sentencing powers were insufficient and urged them to commit the case to crown court.

The defence said there was much to be said on behalf of the defendant and asked for pre-sentence reports and a psychiatric report to be prepared.

Magistrates decided to commit the case to Newcastle Crown Court with the hearing date set for March 15.

○ A mother and son were injured by an out of control Staffordshire bull terrier in Tweedmouth.

Leigh Patterson, 45, of Dean Drive, was sentenced to 23 weeks in custody when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court via videolink from HMP Durham where he is serving an eight-month sentence.

He had already pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two charges of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

The victims will receive £150 compensation.