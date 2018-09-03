Man, 33, dies during Cheviots Challenge walk

A father-of-three has died after being taken ill on a walk in the Cheviot Hills.

Adam Moody, who was station officer at Howick Coastguard, was taking part in the Cheviots Challenge with some of his team mates on Saturday morning when he fell unconscious near Barrowburn and could not be revived.

A heartfelt post on Howick Coastguard Rescue team's Facebook page read: 'This is going to be the hardest post we ever need to make and it’s with very heavy hearts that we find ourselves having to do this.

'Yesterday, on 1st September 2018, our Station Officer, Adam Moody, tragically passed away at the age of 33. Adam leaves a wife, Beth, and three children, Ryan 13, Jake 11 and Jessie 8 weeks.

'Adam had been taking part in a walk in the Cheviot Hills with some of his team mates from the Howick Coastguard Rescue Team when he was taken ill. Despite the best and most determined efforts of his team mates, members of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, colleagues from North East Ambulance Service and the doctor and paramedic of the Great North Air Ambulance Service, Adam never regained consciousness.

'Adam had been a member of Howick Coastguard Rescue Team, and Craster Craster Lifeboat Crew RNLI, for several years, and had been Station Officer at Howick for just over two years

' Adam was rightly proud of his role within Her Majesty’s Coastguard and was the ultimate professional within that role. He took great pride in the high standards that the team always strived for and the excellent response he always achieved from the team whenever they were needed

' In amongst that professional streak, however, Adam was never far from the banter and wind ups that pull a team together and he had, at times, a truly wicked sense of humour. You could nearly guarantee if there was a wind up to be had, Adam wouldn’t be far away from it!! This gave him the character that really pulls a team together and gave us all a second family that we are immeasurably proud of.

'Adam will be sorely missed by his family, the team and all those who knew him. We were privileged to class him, not only as a colleague, but also a friend.

'Please can we ask you to respect his family’s privacy at this very difficult time. Once funeral arrangements are made we will post it on our page.

'On behalf of Adam's family and the team we would like to pass our thanks on to the mountain rescue volunteers, the staff of North East Ambulance Service and the crew and medics on board the Great North Air Ambulance for all they did yesterday.'

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team added: 'Tragically on Saturday, a Cheviots Challenge participant collapsed and died. The participant, Adam Moody, was walking with his friends and colleagues from Howick Coastguard Rescue Team.

'Despite the best efforts of his colleagues, our responding members and Team Doctor, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and the North East Ambulance Service, Adam did not regain consciousness.

It felt like we lost one of our own on Saturday. Our deepest sympathies go out to Adam's wife and his young family, his colleagues in the Howick Coastguard, and his friends.'

The Cheviots Challenge is organised to raise funds for the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

The 37th staging of the event started and finished at the Rose and Thistle Inn, Alwinton.

This event is designed as a personal challenge and is not a competition. It is a demanding event requiring personal fitness, navigational skills and the ability to endure up to 12 hours ‘in the field.