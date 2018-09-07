Make a date with the Northumberland calendar

Make a date with Northumberland – it’s calendar time again.

Our calendar always proves popular, hung proudly on walls all around the world.

January: The Northern Lights over Bamburgh lighthouse.

Photographer Jane Coltman has been out and about, putting the focus on some of the county’s top beauty spots for the 2019 edition.

With mighty Bamburgh Castle on the front cover, inside are 12 stunning shots, from Berwick in the north to Seaton Delaval in the south, and out west to Alwinton.

It includes views of the Northern Lights over Bamburgh lighthouse; heavy horses at work at Hay Farm, near Ford; golden daffodils at Warkworth Castle; spectacular autumn colours at Cragside; a blanket of snow in Morpeth; and even terrier racing at Alwinton Show.

The popular calendar has become a firm favourite with locals, ex-pats and visitors alike.

August: Heavy horses at Hay Farm, near Ford.

Last year, the calendar sold out, so if you want one to pop into Santa’s stocking, don’t leave it too late.

It is on sale now at selected outlets throughout the county, priced £5.50.

For a list of outlets, or to order a copy over the phone, ring 01772 838089.