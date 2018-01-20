Major scheme for junior football club moves a step closer

The town council has agreed to move forward with its loan to one of Alnwick’s junior sports teams to support its major development plans.

A scheme costing just over £1million to provide a full, all-weather, floodlit, artificial football pitch, a new clubhouse with changing rooms and improved car parking at Greensfield is being progressed by Alnwick Town Junior Football Club.

In October, councillors decided to undertake the necessary consultation on the project and their intention to borrow £190,000; this was a prerequisite of any application for borrowing approval, which needs to be made to the Secretary of State.

It is proposed that the town council will take a 15-year, interest-free loan from the county council.

At last Thursday’s meeting, members heard that public consultation had resulted in 32 responses, all of which were supportive.

The scheme obtained planning permission last month and the Football Foundation meets this week to consider offering a grant of £409,000 towards the project.

The clerk has been granted delegated authority, in consultation with the Mayor, to finalise any remaining details required for the borrowing application.

Peter Hately, chairman of Alnwick Town Juniors, was at the meeting and councillors wished him every success with the delivery of the project.