Major military exercise targets Bamburgh Castle

A large Army exercise along the east coast of England and Scotland has this week set its sights on Bamburgh Castle.

A helicopter exercise called Talon Python has been part of a wider Army exercise, codenamed Iron Python..

It has involved 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, based at Wattisham, Suffolk, which is the British Army's specialist deep strike Aviation Battle Group, operating the WAH-64D Apache attack helicopter. There have been 10 Apaches and two Wildcat helicopters taking part in the operation, conducting simulated strikes up as far as Leuchars in Scotland..

On Wednesday, an Apache helicopter flew low past Bamburgh Castle and was captured on video by staff at the castle and the regiment's commanding officer. Lt Col Nick English, who tweeted: 'One of our @BritishArmy #Apache, call sign HUNTER exploiting the cover to head out from our target area on the #Northumberland coast. Thank you @Bamburgh_Castle for being part of the exercise!'

In response, Bamburgh Castle tweeted: 'Always a pleasure to assist with a military exercise.'

Earlier in the week, the CO said on social media: 'Our largest exercise in many years starts today - Ex IRON PYTHON. Testing our readiness and ability to project and sustain ourselves in a contested environment.'

The Apache helicopter flies low past Bamburgh Castle.

Then: 'The Battle Group is complete with the arrival of 659 Squadron #Wildcat. Our logistics are now in place with @101_Log_Bde. All ready to start combat operations on #IronPython18. We are coming for you Ariana...'

There are expected to be flying missions today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) and next week on Monday and Wednesday in the vicinity of eastern Scotland.