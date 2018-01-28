Major investment at holiday-home resort

Luxury holiday home company Park Leisure has invested £250,000 at its acclaimed Amble Links site.

The investment sees the creation of 10 luxury holiday home pitches and a significant redevelopment of the park’s exclusive health and leisure club.

The revamped gym, launching on February 15, will feature new equipment and a fresh layout.

The health and leisure club will have new TVs and workout programmes to go alongside new functional training zones.

It will also boast the latest state-of-the-art technology equipment from Technogym, which allows users to link their smartphones to machines.

The 10 new pitches will showcase some of the park’s most luxurious accommodation, including two and three-bedroom holiday homes with private driveways.

Owners can also enjoy first-class facilities on site, such as an indoor swimming pool, sauna and steam room, a children’s adventure playground, a kids’ club, a sports bar offering live evening entertainment and The Links owners only bar.

This latest development at Amble Links is part of a phased development plan which saw the creation of 12 new luxury holiday home pitches at a cost of £60,000 unveiled at the park in August 2017.

General manager Darren Fowler said: “Here at Park Leisure we are committed to the ongoing redevelopment of our parks and we’re confident these latest updates to our facilities at Amble Links will enhance our owners’ on-park experience.

“We know our health and leisure club is one of the facilities most-used and valued by our holiday home owners and we’re looking forward to sharing the revamped facilities with them.”