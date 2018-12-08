Major investment at Haggerston Castle

Haggerston Castle Holiday Park is to receive the single largest investment in its history to introduce a new set of developments for 2019.

Holiday park operator Haven, which has welcomed over 150,000 holidaymakers to Northumberland this year, is investing almost £100million across multiple sites over the winter.

This investment includes creating developments, across five holiday parks, that trial innovative new concepts for holidaymakers.

Haggerston Castle will be renovating its main complex to introduce a brand new ‘Garden Atrium’, designed and landscaped to bring the outdoors, indoors.

Taking inspiration from the Eden project roof, this development aims to revolutionise the way interior areas are designed across the Haven portfolio. Holiday home owners and holidaymakers can look forward to facilities that include a multi-level indoor soft play area, interactive virtual reality experience, and a new look family amusements centre.

Renovated food areas at the holiday park will feature family favourites such as Papa John’s Pizza and Burger King in the main complex and a traditional fish and chip pop-up outdoors.

For families looking to relax and refuel between activities, or for those who can’t bear the thought of missing a match whilst they’re away, ‘The Tower Sports Bar’ will offer picturesque views of the surrounding area from the park’s historic tower.

The development will also play host to a refurbished ‘Creative Studio’, where guests can express their creative side during Pic ‘n’ Paint, Sand Art and Pic ‘n’ Bobble sessions.

Colin Archibald, operations director for Haggerston Castle Holiday Park said: “We’re proud to announce that, in 2019, our holidaymakers and holiday home owners will have the opportunity to experience first-hand a selection of really exciting new developments at Haggerston Castle.

“This park has been selected to trial new concepts for the whole brand, from rooftop bars to refurbished arcades. If successful, we will look to roll out these trials to the wider Haven group.”

Gerard Tempest, guest and proposition director at Haven, said: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve focused heavily on understanding what our guests want to see from the Haven experience of the future and how we can bring this to life across all our parks. We’re now ready to take all these learnings into test and are busy developing new guest facilities.

“For 2019, Haven will trial dynamic and innovative new concepts across five holiday parks for our holiday makers and holiday home owners to experience. These developments range from a huge all-action adventure village in Wales to a fun-filled water park in Norfolk, not forgetting the ultimate indoor activity area in Scotland.

“This is the start of our journey to trial what Haven of the future looks like and ensures that we continue to give all our guests the best possible experience every time they stay with us.”

