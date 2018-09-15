Major investment announced for Berwick

A scheme to establish Berwick as a must-see visitor attraction has been given a big cash boost.

The Coastal Communities Fund has given £304,000 towards a new £324,000 Welcome Centre.

The projects aims to draw more tourists to the town and encourage people to stay longer and spend more, so Berwick is able to thrive as a tourist destination over a longer visitor season.

The bid aimed to complement existing measures promoted by the Berwick Community Trust.

The money will also go towards new marketing projects involving targeted advertising and campaigns, and work to exploit new technologies.

The Visit Berwick website will receive a facelift, the Maltings Trust will be supported to promote new events, businesses in the town will receive new training and there will also be practical measures put in place to improve the visitor experience in the town itself, such as better signage, including at the station with match funding from LNER.

It is estimated the funding will benefit 49 businesses, and create 19 new jobs and protect 76 other jobs.

MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan welcomed the grant.

She said: “I am so pleased Berwick has been the recipient of yet more funding from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund. After decades of being forgotten, finally this town is receiving the support it deserves.

"This money comes hot on the heels of the £2million awarded from the same fund to the Berwick jetty project – all measures to ensure the future prosperity of the town and draw new people in to experience it.”

The successful bid is a partnership between Berwick Community Trust, Berwick Town Council, The Maltings Trust, Northumberland Tourism, Berwick Chamber of Trade and Northumberland County Council.