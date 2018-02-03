Major DIY job ‘not for the faint-hearted’

A historic cottage in Belford has been listed for sale, with a starting price of just £20,000 – but prospective viewers need to sign a disclaimer before entering the property for health and safety reasons.

The two-bedroom mid-terrace house on West Street was up for auction on National Residential, with the deadline for online bids closing at 7pm on Thursday.

The 16th-century property was originally a lodging house for the drayman who drove wagons for the former brewery next door.

Chris Tague, of National Residential, said that the cottage has already attracted much interest from around the country and as far away as Dubai, but added: ‘Once you step through the front door, it is clear an enormous amount of work needs doing. It is no task for the faint-hearted.’