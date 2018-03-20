Major collaboration for two Northumberland pharma firms

A new collaboration between two Northumberland firms in the pharmaceutical sector has been announced.

The Alnwick-based contract research and development organisation Arcinova has teamed up with Sterling Pharma Solutions in a move that will significantly enhance the two companies’ service offerings to their global client bases.

Arcinova will now have access to Sterling Pharma Solutions’ scale-up and pilot plant assets at its Cramlington headquarters, which will complement its existing facilities.

The scale-up process will be executed by trained Arcinova personnel, supported by the long-established skills, infrastructure and capacity of Sterling Pharma Solutions.

Both organisations are very experienced in the provision of secure sources of supply for technically challenging projects.

Ian Shott CBE, CEO of Arcinova and investor/director at Sterling Pharma Solutions, said: “I’m delighted that Arcinova and Sterling Pharma Solutions have forged this partnership; by working in collaboration and combining expertise and specialist capabilities, we can offer an even wider ranging service to the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology communities and further strengthen the level of support we offer to our clients.”

Paul Quigley, head of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) at Arcinova, added: “This new capability will ensure technical transfer from grams to 100 kilogram scale – thanks to our collaboration with Sterling Pharma Solutions – which is a hugely exciting development for Arcinova and reflects the increased demand we have seen for our API services.

“In addition, this collaboration demonstrates the strength of North-East England’s pharmaceutical sector and our ability to make an impact on a global scale.”

Kevin Cook, CEO at Sterling Pharma Solutions, said: “This collaboration brings together complementary capabilities to make the North East of England the right choice for pharmaceutical development, scale-up and commercial manufacture.”

A fortnight ago, we reported that Arcinova, launched in February 2016, marked its two-year anniversary by announcing a substantial increase in turnover and a major growth in staff numbers.