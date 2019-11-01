The poppies on Coquet Island

The weeping window on the island, off the coast of Amble, has been put together by Hilary Brooker-Carey ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Hilary, who has volunteered for the RSPB on the island for 25 years, said: “The first image of the weeping window on the Tower of London had such a huge impact on me, the image lingers in my mind, not only in November but on days throughout the year.

“Last year, there was a realisation that those who fought in the war would all soon be no more and at that point, for me, I decided that to remember, for just two minutes in a year was not enough, I needed to reflect more.

Hilary Brooker-Carey's weeping window of poppies.

“With the weeping window in mind I thought that the best way for me to do this was to have a personal challenge, an undertaking that stretched me, and the idea of crocheting poppies every day throughout the year to make a poppy cascade seemed fitting.

“To me, Coquet Island Lighthouse seemed a fitting backdrop; it is steeped in history and also the island is a very special place for me. I have enjoyed links to the Island through the RSPB for over 25 years.

“I started my project in November last year and have been able to crochet over 1000 poppies.

“Each poppy is my reflection of my gratitude to and the pride in those I have never met and for those I will never meet.”

Hilary Brooker-Carey has crreated a weeping window of poppies on Coquet Island.

Coquet Island is owned by Northumberland Estates, the development business of the Duke of Northumberland, but run by the RSPB.

It is particularly famous as having the only breeding colony of Roseate Terns and this year they have bred particularly well with counts of 122 breeding pairs. Its puffins are also reported to have had a good year.