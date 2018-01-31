Madness concert at Alnwick now all standing - official statement

The Madness concert at Alnwick Pastures will now be a fully-standing gig, following 'overwhelming demand' from fans.

The world-famous group are scheduled to appear in the town on Saturday, July 14. The House of Fun show was due to be performed in an all-seater open-air arena. However, this has now been changed and the gig will be a 'fully standing concert experience'.

A statement from Ticketmaster, issued to existing ticket-holders, said: 'The concert went on sale as a fully-seated concert, in line with other concerts staged at the venue. Due to overwhelming demand from Madness fans, we are now making the concerts a fully standing concert experience, allowing Madness fans to enjoy the concert without the restrictions of the seating.

'All standing tickets will be priced at £47.50 per person. We will be honouring tickets for the concert in the General Admission, Standing area.

'Should you still wish to be seated at the concert you may bring with you a small folding chair, and a dedicated area will be available for those customers.

'If this new arrangement is not suitable for you, we will of course offer you a full refund.

'If you don’t want to go anymore, we're more than happy to issue a refund. Just let us know you’d like a refund by filling in the survey by 8pm on February 9, 2018.

'If you have any questions for us, there's lots of information in our FAQs. If what you're looking for isn't quite covered, get in touch with one of the team by sending your question through the helpdesk.'

Madness are performing in Alnwick as part of an exciting weekend extravaganza of live music. On Sunday, July 15, Il Divo will take to the stage. Alnwick Castle has teamed up with one of the UK's top 10 live music and event promoters, Cuffe and Taylor, to bring the showcase to Northumberland.