Macmillan will be on hand to offer advice and support

Free cancer information and support is coming to Northumberland.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mobile Information and Support Service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer any questions.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by.

The experts will also be providing specialist information about sun safety and skin cancer, although they will be unable to perform skin checks.

On Wednesday, August 29, the service will be at Blyth Market Place, 9am to 4pm, before heading to Acklington Auction Mart (Thursday, August 30, 8.30am to 3pm) and Alnwick Market Place (Friday, August 31, 9am to 4pm).

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).