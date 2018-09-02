MACMILLAN: Pop the kettle on for charity

Macmillan Cancer Support’s World Biggest Coffee Morning is fast approaching and we would love readers in Northumberland to get involved.

Having become a national institution since it launched in 1990, it has raised millions to help change the lives of people living with cancer.

Last year some 200,000 people said that they were planning on taking part in homes, workplaces and schools across the country.

The idea remains as simple as ever: come together as a community in support of people living with cancer and raise money for Macmillan.

Cancer can affect every aspect of a person’s life, from their day-to-day living and relationships to their finances and mental health.

Macmillan is there to help people with cancer live life as fully as they can.

Offering a broad range of cancer information and support services, including a free support line and a community of more than 7,700 healthcare professionals, demand for Macmillan’s services is constantly growing.

But we rely on the generosity of the public to provide this support.

Macmillan’s coffee morning takes place on Friday, September 28, but people can host whenever they want and will be making a difference however they get involved.

Whoever they invite and whatever they serve, people are highly encouraged to host a Macmillan coffee morning in a way that suits them.

If people can’t bake, that doesn’t have to stop them. Throughout September, headline partner M&S will be selling a selection of limited edition coffee morning products, including lots of cakes, biscuits and two exclusive mugs – with 10 per cent of proceeds going to Macmillan.

Homes, workplaces and communities from the Shetland Islands to Land’s End will be hosting coffee mornings this year.

Readers in Northumberland can find events nearby using the interactive map on the coffee morning website at www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee

Thank you to everyone who gets involved: every coffee morning changes lives.

Joanna Lumley,

On behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support