M&S ‘excited’ about new Alnwick store

A major retailer has confirmed its commitment to opening a new store in Alnwick.

Marks and Spencer is opening a food hall at the new retail park, which is currently being built on land south of Greensfield Industrial Estate.

An M&S spokesman said this week: “We are really excited about our plans to open a new food hall.

“The store will prove a great food shopping experience for the community and also offer clothing and home via our click and collect service.

“We look forward to keeping our customers updated as plans for the opening progress.”

M&S is taking on the largest unit – 1,100 square metres – at the development, with Turnbull’s of Alnwick opening another store, with cafe and Northumberland food hall, in addition to its town-centre shop.

Global giant Starbucks has also been confirmed for the site.

The £5million investment is expected to create around 100 jobs. It will have more than 220 parking spaces.

As part of the agreement, a sum of money will be sought from the developer – Northumberland Estates – to improve bus services between the retail park and the town centre.

The county council gave the go-ahead to the retail park last summer, despite fears from traders about its potential impact on the town centre.