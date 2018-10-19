M&Co staging fashion show for Cancer Research

A high-street clothing store is staging a fund-raising fashion show in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Models will be strutting their stuff at M&Co’s Alnwick branch, on Bondgate Within, on Wednesday.

An M&Co spokeswoman said: “We are excited to be hosting an evening of fashion and fund-raising.

“The evening will begin with an exciting fashion show giving the audience a chance to view highlights from the M&Co AW18 collections. After the show, everyone can browse their favourite items up close, with the chance to try on and make any purchases with 10 per cent off (T&Cs apply. See in-store for details).”

The event will start at 6pm and refreshments will be provided.

Tickets are £1.50 and are on sale now in the shop, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK. Limited tickets are available and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.