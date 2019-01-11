Lynette shares her experience in health care

A health and social care specialist is launching a new training academy for Northumberland.

Lynette Simpson is opening the Northumbria Training Academy to offer face-to-face training for the care sector.

She has more than three decades of experience in health and social care, starting as a carer and working her way up to becoming a regional manager, teacher trainer and assessor.

She said: “I realised there is very little face-to-face training out there. I have a lot of knowledge and background experience to share.”

The academy is based in Blyth but covers an area from Cramlington to Alnwick.

Training offered includes moving and handling; first aid with CPR; medication; infection control; mental capacity; and safeguarding.

“It all depends on what clients want. Training can be tailored to suit,” said Lynette.

The academy has a training room, complete with hoist, but training can be done off-site at care homes.

For more details about the training that is available, ring 07487 582202 or email northumbriatrainingacademy@gmail.com