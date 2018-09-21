Lyn puts focus on wildlife

Northumberland’s spectacular scenery is usually the star of our weekly pic parade.

With miles of unspoilt coastline, stunning countryside and more castles than you can shake a stick at, there’s no shortage of subject matter for our army of amateur photographers.

SECOND: Warkworth Castle at sunset by Brian Boyd (202 likes)

So it makes a pleasant change to see wildlife take centre stage in the popularity stakes.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

Top of the shots last week was a lovely photo of a deer suckling her fawn, taken near Warkworth by Lyn Douglas, who said she felt privileged to catch sight of the scene. It got 221 likes from our Facebook friends.

THIRD: A September stroll along Beadnell beach by Susan Dawson (176 likes)

We were back on familiar territory with the remaining three pictures.

Not far behind Lyn in second place was a golden sunset behind Warkworth Castle, taken by Brian Boyd, which attracted 202 likes.

In third spot was Susan Dawson’s view of a couple taking a sunny September stroll on Beadnell beach, liked 176 times.

Fourth place went to David Taylor’s panoramic view of Embleton Bay, with 118 likes.

FOURTH: Embleton Bay by David Taylor (118 likes)

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and remember to like your favourites.