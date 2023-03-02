Laura McDougall public speaking in Newcastle.

The 28-year-old from Lucker has had a stammer her whole life and it affected her self-confidence to the extent she wouldn’t even answer the phone.

She even learnt British Sign Language to avoid talking to others.

However, she knew deep down something had to change and with support has turned her life around.

Ben Ross public speaking.

In 2019 she joined The McGuire Programme and attended a four-day intensive course in which she learnt a variety of techniques to help her.

Amazingly, she is now a certified speech coach helping other people overcome their stammers.

Laura said: “Three years on, I’ve not looked back, I’ve done things I never thought possible in presenting at a BrewEd conference, having the confidence to vlog on my YouTube channel and I hope to take a regular presenting slot on a local radio station; proving that people who stammer can do anything - if they have to tools to do so.

"The techniques I’ve learnt have enabled me to move from being uncommunicative, hiding behind sign language, making excuses and avoiding speaking to new people or using a phone at all costs; to now seeking out speaking situations to push further out of my comfort zone, raise awareness about stammering and help, inspire and motivate as many people as I can.

"It’s not just about learning to overcome your stutter, it can positively improve your mental well-being as hiding from the everyday world behind your stammer was exhausting, stressful and awful. I’m so thankful that’s all changed now.”

Another who has been helped by the programme is Ben Ross from Wooler.

“I've had a stammer since as long as I can remember,” he said. “I used to kid myself that I didn't let it affect me.”

He went on the programme in 2020 and recalls doing a public speaking challenge on Watford High Street.

Ben, who is training to be a programme coach, said: “Hopefully I can get them to a point where they're in control of their stammer which is where I am now. But that's only when I'm doing all the right practices to keep on top of it because there's no cure.