Loyal companion Rusty the Staffy needs a foster home

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to the Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

Staffy Rusty has come on in leaps and bounds since he was abandoned in an empty house.

He didn’t like men but over time has grown to trust both men and women and SHAK founder Stephen Wylie says he has blossomed into a loyal companion.

“Left abandoned in an empty house was how Rusty was found before arriving with us last year. No dog deserves that,” said Stephen.

“He didn’t originally like men, which I guess tells his own story, but over time he has grown to trust males and females.

“He really is a loving little Staffy, who does react to other dogs, but with an experienced handler, it isn’t too much trouble.”

SHAK is now looking for an experienced foster home for Rusty before the winter, after he spent time away from the kennels earlier in the summer.

Stephen said: “He really did blossom into a lovely, loyal companion and, as the winter approaches, we’d love to see him settled in a permanent home.

“So if you have experience with Staffies, no other animals and no young children, and would like to know more about Rusty or ask for an application form, then please contact amy@shak.org.uk”