Love Parks campaign catches judges’ eyes

An online campaign about people’s love for Northumberland parks has caught the eyes of Keep Britain Tidy judges for the second year running.

Northumberland County Council won the national award last year, and has been shortlisted again for 2019, for a campaign featuring a wide range of people including the Duchess of Northumberland and BBC TV’s Carol Malia.

The Duchess said she loved coastal locations with her young family while Look North presenter Carol remembered a funny family story when her father had a wardrobe malfunction when he was carrying her on his shoulders at Plessey Woods Country Park.

This year’s campaign theme was It started in a park.

Peter and Julie, regular visitors to Druridge Bay Country Park, spoke of their special memories of the park where they met on a date 15 years ago. They’ve been together ever since, are now happily married.

The Love Parks initiative aims to ensure that residents and visitors use local parks and protect these important green spaces, and the award was open to entries from all local authorities in England and Wales.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “This campaign gave us a golden opportunity to enhance the promotion of our parks and the activities and things that people can enjoy there to a wide audience across Northumberland and the wider region.

“It is a great credit to our parks staff and communications team that the campaign has been commended by the judges as worthy of shortlisting for a national award for the second year running.”

The winners will be announced at the annual national Keep Britain Tidy network conference next month.