Louts drinking and climbing on roof at former school site

A former school site has become a haunt for anti-social behaviour, with youths climbing on the roof, drinking and even exposing themselves.

These antics have been occurring at the ex-Lindisfarne Middle School site, in Alnwick, which closed in the summer.

The issue was raised at this month’s town council, as members discussed a potential take-over of the sports hall.

Coun Geoff Watson said: “I have had a complaint from a resident of Greensfield Avenue, who backs onto the Lindisfarne buildings. The resident has been plagued by unsocial behaviour from youths using the site as a gathering place and for drinking. They have also been on the roof and have been sliding down it.

“When she’s complained to them about the noise they’re making, one of them dropped their pants.

“She has reported it to the police and I’ve asked her to report it again. It’s certainly an issue for the residents and it’s an ongoing issue.”

He said the problems were happening at the school buildings, not the nearby sports hall, but said the council needs to be aware of these issues.

Coun Martin Harrington added: “I live next door to a lady who has had a similar problem, but I’ve rang the police five times and never seen a policeman there yet.”

Town councillors want more details on a number of issues before they make a decision on whether to take on the sports hall.