Loud and proud – Northumberland Pride in pictures

The first Northumberland Pride march and festival were held yesterday – and what a day it was.

The celebration of the county’s LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community kicked off with a colourful march from Alnwick Market Place to the town’s rugby club, where an afternoon of fun for all ages was laid on, including a health and fitness and wellbeing area; children, young people and families area; stalls; a fun fair; and a great line-up of music.

For a full report on the day, see Thursday’s Gazette.